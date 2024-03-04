Let Frito & Katy Egg Your House for Easter

Frito & Katy Egg Your House

By Johnnie Walker

This year, Frito & Katy are bringing the Easter egg hunt straight to you!

We know the Easter bunny gets busy this time of year, and that’s why Frito & Katy have taken it upon themselves to hand-deliver some of the fun direct to your house just in time for your Easter celebrations. Let us egg your house!

Sign up for an eggstra special Easter on Frito & Katy below.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/4/24–3/27/24. Open to legal TX res. of Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, and Wilson counties; 18+. To enter, fill out Official Entry Form at y100fm.com/contests. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: y100fm.com. Sponsor: CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint, Suite 600, San Antonio TX, 78229.

