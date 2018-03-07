Music City Minute: ACM Performers, Women’s Day, CMHOF Exhibits

The Academy of Country Music announced its first round of performers for the upcoming ACM Awards in Vegas! This year's lineup will include performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line along with BeBe Rexha to perform “Meant to Be”, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett. Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.



The 53rd ACM Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 7:00 PM on CBS.

It’s International Women’s Day and CMT wants to celebrate! They’re started with an inaugural all-female music takeover this morning starting at 4 a.m.

The network is airing back-to-back music videos by some of country music’s most loved and talented musicians including Kelsea Ballerini, Sara Evans, Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and more!

CMT will also use today to showcase CMT’s “Next Women of Country” roster, a campaign that spotlights rising female artists and helps grow their fan base on-air, online and through an all-female tour. The 2018 Next Women of Country Tour includes Sara Evans, RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr.

This is super exciting, especially if you’re planning on visiting Nashville anytime soon! There’s a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame called "American Currents: The Music of 2017" and it’s opens tomorrow.

You'll see stuff from acts like Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Randy Travis, and Chris Young.

This is the coolest part though, during a preview of the exhibit on Tuesday, T.J. Osborne talked about how he and John used to wait tables there. I never knew this! He was in the catering department, and John worked in the restaurant.

T.J. said, "We would roam the halls and dream of the day we would ever have the chance of having something in the Hall of Fame.

"[And now] walking in here and seeing our hard work and many years of being broke and thinking it was impossible come to fruition, it's kind of hard to put into words. It almost made me tear up walking in there and seeing our stuff in an exhibit."