Visit SARodeo.com for tickets!
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Events
39th Annual Cowboy Breakfast
January 27, 2017
Cowboys Dancehall
http://thecowboybreakfast.com/
Champion Wine Auction
January 19, 2017
The Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum
http://www.sarodeo.com/about/wine-events
Let’s Rodeo Ball
Featuring: Gary Allan, Neal McCoy, Bret Mullins
January 21, 2017
Freeman Coliseum
http://www.sarodeo.com/about/lets-rodeo-ball
Student Western Art Auction
January 26, 2017
Briscoe Western Art Museum
http://www.sarodeo.com/about/student-western-art-contest-auction-exhibit/
Bar-B-Que Cook-Off & Festival
Friday January 27, 2017 4:00 P.M.
5 p.m. - 6 p.m. = Clay Hollis Band
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. =Nick Lawrence Band
8 p.m. = BBQ AWARDS
9:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. = Michael Ray
Saturday January 28, 2017 10:00 A.M.
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. = Jade Patek & Bryan Catalani
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. = Mario Flores
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. = Marty Heddin
6:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. = Drew Baldridge
7:30 p.m. = BBQ AWARDS
9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. = Spazmatics
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on the Salado
http://www.sarodeo.com/about/bar-b-que-cook-off-festival
Cowgirls Live Forever
February 2, 2017
The Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum
http://www.sarodeo.com/about/cowgirls-live-forever-scholarship-luncheon-fashion-show
Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive
February 4, 2017
Parade starts 11:00am from Christus Santa Rosa Hospital / I35 and extends to the Alamo.
http://www.sarodeo.com/attractions/western-heritage-parade/
Rodeo Opening Day
February 9, 2017
Rodeo Grounds open noon
Cowboy Golf Classic
February 21, 2017
Quarry Golf Club
http://www.sarodeo.com/about/cowboy-golf-classic
Ranch Rodeo
February 26, 2017
The Expo Hall on the Freeman Coliseum Grounds
http://www.sarodeo.com/about/ranch-rodeo
2017 Poteet Strawberry Festival
#PSFTX2017 Line-UpApril 7th - 9th, 2017www.StrawberryFestival.com
FRIDAY, April 7th:Jay PerezStarship featuring Mickey Thomas
SATURDAY, April 8th:Jon WolfeDiamond RioElida ReynaDavid Lee Garza y Los Musicales
SUNDAY, April 9th:The SpazmaticsEaston CorbinLa Mafia
Get your tickets NOW: bit.ly/PSFTixs
