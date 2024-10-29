Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Zach Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a band with his siblings which set the stage for his musical ambitions.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the “hottest acts right now,” Top is quickly establishing himself as a preeminent artist to watch. Released to widespread acclaim, his debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, garnered over 3.5 million streams in just its first week with The Tennessean declaring it full of “star-making tunes“ and Country Central calling it a “masterclass in traditional country music.” In 2024, he was awarded Discovery Artist of the Year at the MusicRow Awards and received his first nomination for New Artist of the Year at the 58th Annual CMA Awards. Known for his “thrilling” live performances (Holler), Top’s “Cold Beer & Country Music” headline tour sold out just hours after tickets went on sale, coinciding with the debut of his viral single “I Never Lie” on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This summer, Top has been on Lainey Wilson’s “Country’s Cool Again” tour and will be direct support for select Alan Jackson dates in 2025.