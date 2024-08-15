YOU MISSED IT

That’s not rain. Those are the tears of Middle Children everywhere.

Did you know Monday, August 12, was National Middle Child’s Day?

...OF COURSE YOU DIDN’T!

The middle child is ALWAYS forgotten. Why would our day be any different?!

After a particularly dismissive discussion from first born, Frito, I came across the International Middle Child’s Union and visionary founder, Bruce Hopman.

And y’all, I gotta say, I’ve never felt so seen.









I am proud to be their newest card*-carrying member.

Find out more about the I.M.C.U. today! It’s the MCU no one cares about but us.

IMCU Card





MIDDLE CHILDREN, UNITE!





*And yes, I DID laminate my card. I’m a Middle Child... not an idiot.