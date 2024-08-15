At what point do we quit being cool?

So I was hanging with my daughter last night just catching up and she remembered that she had to send a picture for some senior class stuff. It has to be a picture from baby to before kinder. Well I start looking. I guess these pictures are supposed to be embarrassing or something and people are supposed to try and guess who it is.

Combing through old photos I found one that I thought for sure would be a hit!

Chloe and Taylor My daughter Chloe's first concert was a biggie for her

She immediately said NO! I was confused. It is a great picture of her as a 3 year old and hello only the biggest star in the world right now. Nope. Uh-uh. She said, “Why would I send that in?” I said, “Because it’s a cool picture and you look cute.” She said, “Mom, that’s not cool anymore.”

My heart broke. At what point did stuff like this quit being cool? I mean if my mom were able to get me pictures with some really big artists I would think she is amazing and REALLY cool. I mean when she was 6 months old she has a picture with Kenny Chesney! My son? Brad Paisley and Toby Keith. My middle daughter? Jason Aldean. Nope, mom is no longer cool. That’s ok, at least we have the memories, I’m just gonna go cry in a dark corner now.

I won’t share the pic she chose as to not give it away. It is a cute one but still would have chose the one with Taylor.