What does your Halloween candy say about you?

We all have a favorite candy and for some reason our candy senses are heightened this time of year. My go to all the time is something chocolate like a Hershey Bar with almonds or something sour. I’m a big sucker for the sour belt things from Buc-ees! The strawberry ones...SO GOOD!

BUT at Halloween it’s ALWAYS Reese’s Peanut Butter PUMPKINS! No different than regular Reese’s cups, but they are just better in the pumpkin shape. Then there’s these things...

Gummi Eyeballs Halloween is the only time of year that these are acceptable to eat.

Yes...they are eyeballs and they are creepy looking and they are delicious. The ONLY time I want them is this time of year so what does that say about me? Serial killer? Nah. A little nuts? Maybe.

Here is a fun list of what your favorite candy says about you:

Milk Duds: I enjoy going to the dentist.

Tootsie Roll: Who knew rubber could satisfy a candy craving.

Junior Mints: You enjoy eating chocolate for breakfast and brushing your teeth immediately after so the two tastes mix.

Starburst: Is it candy or is it gum? It may be both.

Skittles: I like Starburst with a crunch.

Sour Patch Kids: I enjoy destroying my taste buds.

Necco Wafers: No one knows what these are so why is it on this list

Candy corn: I don’t care what you hate, it’s my favorite and you can’t say anything else! I also have a short temper.

Whoppers: I like candy from movie theaters that no one else eats.

Pretzels: I’m trying to stay healthy (don’t pay attention to the chocolate covering them)