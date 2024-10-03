WE HAVE PORCUPINES?!

Welcome to our new web series, $%@& I Saw This Morning!

Ever see something CRAZY on your way into work?! Maybe you want to call someone, but it’s 4 am, and WHO THE HECK IS EVEN AWAKE?

We are, friend. WE ARE. Read on to find out how your story could be featured next!





Ray and his pupper got a little more than they bargained for on their walk this morning when they happened upon a dang PORCUPINE!?

Frito couldn’t believe we actually have them out here... but he also used to think narwhals weren’t real animals, so.....

Ray said he’d never been that close to one and that the quills (what little this guy had left) were real freaky looking.

Everyone - including our prickly friend- got away shaken but unscathed.

CHECK IT OUT!

Porcupine 1 Porcupine Surprises Walkers in Bulverde!

Stay sharp, bud!

Porcupine 2 Porcupine Spotted in Bulverde!

Also, and MOST IMPORTANTLY... WHAT THE HELL IS THAT THING OFF TO THE RIGHT?!

Ghost Post

...EVIDENCE! LOL.





So, what’s your story? Tell us your tale or share your blurry photos!

Email the show directly anytime HERE.