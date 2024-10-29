Warren Zeiders

Warren Zeiders

By Johnnie Walker

Warren Zeiders is one of the buzziest up-and-coming stars in Country music, quickly emerging as one of the genre’s newest headliners. He recently WON the CMT Award for “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year” (this was his first nomination). He released his debut album in 2023 — Pretty Little Poison via Warner Records — and has already notched him his first RIAA Double Platinum certified single and a No. 1 single at Country Radio with the album’s title track “Pretty Little Poison.” At just 25, Warren only started releasing music in the last three years and has already acquired more than 2 BILLION career streams, 1 BILLION TikTok views and currently has 7.9 million monthly Spotify Listeners (just two weeks ago, he was at 7.3 million). Warren will appear now the Twisters soundtrack and be touring with Jelly Roll this Fall.

