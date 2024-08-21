Waiting for Zach Top

Oooooo Zach Top ❤️‍🔥 So I have been lucky enough to see Zach perform live A LOT. Well not like stalker A LOT but...a lot. He makes my country loving heart melt. Not in a creepy way, more of in a memorable way. I grew up two-steppin’ in bars. Yeah, I know, SURPRISE! I’m from where Gilley’s was created and “Urban Cowboy” was filmed. I came by it honestly.

I was fortunate enough to attend All Star Jam in Orlando this past weekend and Zach Top was on the lineup. It was a great show, but Zach really shined. Not to mention...he’s just precious.

Zach Top "Use Me" from All Star Jam Zach Top performs "Use Me" at All Star Jam in Orlando

Corey Kent who was on this round of the show said several times that Zach is “one of the purest voices in country music” several times and I’m not one to disagree with Corey Kent. I tell you all this because he’s coming here in February for rodeo and that’s a LONG ways away. In the meantime, you can hear Zach here on Y100. “Sounds Like The Radio” is currently one of the top songs on Y100. Excuse me while I watch this video again.



