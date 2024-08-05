Ty Myers Episode 34

Ty Myers from Dripping Springs is only 17, has gone super viral, and now has a record deal! He technically isn’t even old enough to get into Thirsty Horse Saloon but they made an exception so he could rock the back porch this past Saturday! It was packed and Ty was awesome! He recently was on the Hold My Beer and Watch This Tour with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen! And Ty just released his new single “Let Em’ Talk”

He’s definitely an artist to watch! Hear more from Ty on Texas Made Sunday night at 8!