WOULD YOU TIP THE COPS?!

Tonight is the night! If you’d like to show your support for our men and women in uniform while also helping out Special Olympics Texas, head to your nearest Texas Roadhouse for dinner.

At the following locations, you’ll find officers volunteering their time to help raise money for our local athletes. You’ll still have a restaurant server as usual, but you’ll also have a member or two of the police bussing your table, refilling your water, bringing you those tasty rolls, and sweating you to kick in a few extra bucks to support the cause, probably.

Special Olympic athletes, staff, and volunteers will also be on hand to tell you more about getting involved with this incredible organization and to hawk sweet Torch Run merch.





LOCAL PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:

Live Oak July 24th & 25th, 5-9 pm

Hollywood Park July 24th & 25th, 5-9 pm

Cinema Ridge July 25th, 5-9 pm

6616 W Loop 1604 N July 25th, 5-9 pm

City Base July 25th, 5-9 pm

Leon Springs July 25th, 5-9 pm

Del Rio July 25th, 5-9pm





Chief Fratus and Sgt. Feldtmose came in to talk to Frito & Katy today about their event tonight at Live Oak. We know they’d love to see you out there! (No, really. We heard there’s a trophy involved...)