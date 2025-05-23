Time to take a swim

About this time of year is when I start wishing we would have bought a house with a pool. We had one at our previous house, and I barely ever got in it. Now...I miss that dang thing.
Good news is that we have great city pools and the preseason ones are opening on Saturday, May 24th. They are open Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 7pm. They will be open on Monday, May 26th for Memorial Day too.
The San Antonio preseason pools are:
Dellview Park
500 Basswood Dr.San Antonio, TX 78213
Fairchild Park
1214 E. Crockett St.San Antonio, TX 78202
Kingsborough Park
350 Felps Blvd.San Antonio, TX 78221
Lady Bird Johnson Park
10700 Nacogdoches Rd.San Antonio, TX 78217
Westwood Village Park
7627 W. Military Dr.San Antonio, TX 78227
Woodlawn Lake Park
1103 Cincinnati Ave.San Antonio, TX 78201