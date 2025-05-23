Time to take a swim

San Antonio area preseason pools open

City Pools Open
By Christi Brooks

About this time of year is when I start wishing we would have bought a house with a pool. We had one at our previous house, and I barely ever got in it. Now...I miss that dang thing.

Good news is that we have great city pools and the preseason ones are opening on Saturday, May 24th. They are open Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 7pm. They will be open on Monday, May 26th for Memorial Day too.

The San Antonio preseason pools are:

Dellview Park

500 Basswood Dr.San Antonio, TX 78213

Fairchild Park

1214 E. Crockett St.San Antonio, TX 78202

Kingsborough Park

350 Felps Blvd.San Antonio, TX 78221

Lady Bird Johnson Park

10700 Nacogdoches Rd.San Antonio, TX 78217

Westwood Village Park

7627 W. Military Dr.San Antonio, TX 78227

Woodlawn Lake Park

1103 Cincinnati Ave.San Antonio, TX 78201

HAPPY SWIMMING!

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

