From the Texas Made archives we bring you Mason Lively! We had a chance to chat before he opened for Aaron Watson New Years Eve at Cowboys. Mason has been able to open for some of the top guys in Texas and his song “Something ‘Bout A Southern Girl” has now hit over 1 million streams. His set was excellent! He is like the John Mayer of Texas Country! My words not his! - Brody

