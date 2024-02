We went to check out the ferris wheel at the Rodeo carnival and what do you know...ran into Wade Bowen! Wade has a new album on the way August(ish), is bringing his Bowen Music Fest to Waco for 2 nights April 9 - 10, and is continuing his mission to help fellow Texans through his Bowen Family Foundation! Hear his new song “When Love Comes Around” Sunday nights on Y100 Texas Made!

