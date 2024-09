Kendrick Lamar INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) (Emma McIntyre)

This was country’s year! It’s gonna be Cowboys and Chiefs (See Morgan Wallen Evidence) and the NFL blew it on an artist that is only popular again because of a diss song. Let’s have some more wholesome family friends content for football!