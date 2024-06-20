Supa Hot Take: Pizza Party for everyone affected by highway construction?

The city announced a new grant to help businesses that have been affected by construction. Check it out!

This kind of seems like too little too late! A lot of businesses have folded due to the construction that is going on literally everywhere. All corners of San Antonio are being affected. Think about it. Not only can people not get anywhere to shop/eat/spend money, employees can’t even get to their jobs some weekends!

This is why planning is important. Maybe let’s not do all the construction at once. Yes a ton of people have moved here. Yes we are behind and can’t comfortably accommodate everyone. There still needs to be a more thoughtful process when planning these projects. A few grants isn’t going to help everyone. Clever PR scheme but we aren’t falling for it.

You’ve probably seen the meme where employees are kicking butt and in lieu of bonuses they get a pizza party. That’s about where we are at. Throw a pizza party for everyone that has had to sit in traffic, lose business, and not be able to get where they need to go. Save a slice for me.

Brody