According to Billboard “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone and Morgan Wallen is the official song of summer 2024! And this makes the second year in a row where Morgan has held the title! Last summer was all “Last Night” (He’s also the only artist to ever do this!) (Top 40 y’all stop playin our stuff lol)