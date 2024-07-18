Some Pasta Thing-Christi Learns To Cook Not sure what to call it but it's pasta and it's good

Here we go again...

I have good news though...this was NOT a failure. It was super simple too and in fact I have made it a second time since I shot this video.

This was the first time I’ve ever used my broiler so that was cool. I got a thumbs up from everyone on this one so it will definitely now go into our rotation. Don’t forget you can comment below with your recipes or you can always just email them to me. School is quickly approaching and I’m going to need a good dinner rotation that is actually good.

**edit** I made this yesterday and my husband did not eat it because he learned it has cream cheese in it. DANGIT!