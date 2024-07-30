And So It Begins...Senior Year Traditions

I have a SENIOR! I know I should be sad and probably crying around every corner, but I’m not. I’m really excited for my daughter and all the senior traditions that are coming up this year for her. Originally she wasn’t super pumped but I think now that volleyball is getting started and she is around all of her school people...she’s getting fired up.

We can mark the senior portrait off the list because she did that a few weeks ago. Next is the painting of the senior parking spot. This seems to be something that has popped up over the last 5-10 years I think. I know we didn’t do it. Heck we didn’t even have assigned spaces.

Our school is a little different. There are strict guidelines, the most annoying one being that we have to paint it in the school’s colors. You can only paint your spot on certain days which doesn’t give us much time. Also, you can’t be too outrageous with your design.

My daughter isn’t the most creative (don’t come at me she would tell you that too). Really the only thing that identifies her is she is extremely smart and a bada$$ volleyball player. Oh and she loves her friends. We started looking online for ideas and I have come to realize this is going to be harder than I thought.

Friends Spot People say that seniors now won't get this, but trust me they do.

Contrary to popular belief, her age group has seen pretty much every episode of “Friends”. (Thank you 2020) I thought this was simple and cute and we could put it in her school colors and it wouldn’t matter. People would know what it was... STRIKE 1!

Simple and Happy Spot The young lady that owns this spot probably keeps her room spotless.

This is simple and cute. I could easily paint the lines and letter this one...STRIKE 2! “It’s just not me.” Really?

Theater Kid Spot Taking inspiration from Hamilton. My kind of kid.

I knew she would hate this but I had to show her because of the theater nerd in me. Plus she knows the show and she knows this song because I actually listen to this soundtrack constantly. Who doesn’t love “Hamilton”? STRIKE 3!

Betting on a Pro Very simple and cute but you know someone was paid to paint this.

I do love this one and she thought it was cute, but she knows I’m not paying a professional to paint this thing. That is exactly what happened here. Either someone knows an artist or someone’s parent is an artist to make this spot this perfect. I mean i had already struck out at this point so I was just throwing this in as a bonus.

No matter what we are going to have fun and enjoy the moment. She has worked very hard to do as well as she has and accomplish some big things. Don’t worry, I’m going to probably film the painting of the parking spot so I can share the entire process. I will most likely be cussing this senior tradition before the painting is done, but we are going to get through it.