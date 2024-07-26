Smore Cookie Bars - Christi Learns To Cook How hard could it be to make a favorite treat into a cookie? Well...

Well here we go again. I decided to try and do a dessert because even though I can’t really cook. I CAN bake...or so I thought. I CAN BAKE! Ask my husband about his favorite carrot cake and my friends about my cookies. Maybe stuff goes wrong because I’m on camera. Who knows, but this recipe is actually super easy and I all the way screwed it up.

So not super terrible. Cash is always the first to try everything I cook because he’s a 13 year old boy and I figure if he doesn’t like it, then no one else should probably try it. 13 year old boys will eat just about anything if their hungry.

Good news is, not only did Cash give this one a thumbs up but my middle daughter did too. The oldest isn’t much of a chocolate lover so she skipped the taste test. My husband wouldn’t touch it because it looked not so pretty. 2 out of 4 isn’t bad.

Feel free to send recipes and tips in the comments.