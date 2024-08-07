Senior parking spot paint complete

SHE DID IT! Well we did it. What a fun tradition and a great way to start off my daughter’s senior year. I’m not going to lie it was not the easiest project. It was hot, messy, uncomfortable, and time consuming. 100% worth it!

A few tips for those that may have to do this in the coming days or years.

♦ Have your design figured out and how you are going to execute it early. My daughter decided last minute and we were scrambling to figure out what was needed and then when we were onsite how to actually do it.

♦ Get the right tools. Use rollers on an extension pole. This wills save your back. Also, get all different sizes of rollers and brushes. Sponge brushes are awesome to deal with divots or holes in the concrete.

♦ Pack your patience. While your kid is a senior, he or she is still a kid. You are dealing with a teenager, and speaking from experience if you have a daughter...whoo...Good Luck. Just let them figure it out and help when asked.

♦ Make it fun. Bring music, snacks, water, family and friends. You are making memories with your kid in their last year before moving on to adulthood. Enjoy it. Cherish it.

This is what we started with. We found out if the spot you are painting is fully covered in paint it actually helps you.

Parking spot before This is what the spot before we even started

We did have to use school colors and that purple is NOT easy to cover. Bring a broom to make sure it’s clean before you start priming.

Primed and taped Parking spot primed and taped

It did take us two coats of primer which was one gallon of primer. The concrete soaks that paint up so fast it’s insane, especially in the San Antonio heat. Get plenty of blue painters tape too. We used it for the design and to make the name that is painted later straight.

Parking on sunshine Parking spot with just some of the color

You can kind of see it coming together. This was at midnight, we were working by our phone lights. We were really pushing to finish what we could because volleyball started the following week.

Senior parking spot Completed My daughter's senior parking spot complete

Here it is! How great is this? While I was hot, sweaty and exhausted; I was so glad that I was able to experience this with my senior. The race to the end begins now Cass of 2025!