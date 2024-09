San Antonio Rodeo 2025 The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, scheduled for February 6-23, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds, is excited to announce another group of fantastic entertainers set to perform at our action-packed 22 rodeo events in 2025.

More entertainers announced for rodeo! Plus we threw out some suggestions on how to really take this thang next level!