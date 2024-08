I kept seeing this trend all over my Instagram feed and I decided to try it. I instantly regretted it. Well actually I shouldn’t say that, because it’s accurate with the robot said but dang! Thanks ChatGPT for knocking he ego down a tiny bit. If you can’t laugh at yourself then are you really doing life right?

