Resolutions...NOT for everyone

NEW YEAR, NEW ME...NOPE! New year’s resolutions have never been for me. For some reason the idea of writing a bunch of goals down and trying to stick to them all year has never stuck.

I started calling it goal setting instead. It worked for a minute, but then life would shift and the goals went in the trash. 2026 is gonna be different! So many people make vision boards and they seem to work. What is a vision board you ask? Exactly what it sounds like.

It’s a board that you make posting things that you are trying to manifest for your self. Apparently if you take the time to actually make the board and visualize it you have a better chance of accomplishing what you put on that board. There are whole parties around this stuff. I’m always in for a party with friends with crafts involved.

The simplest way to create one is getting a canvas, lots of magazines, some glue and go for it. You basically just go through the magazines and any pictures or words that you see that will explain your “vision” for the year gets ripped out and glued to the board. You can even have a board for each part of your life. A lifestyle board, a career board, family board, etc. Literally for anything.

Here is a digital example:

Vision board example Instead of resolutions make a vision board for 2026

I just kind of threw some of the things I’m thinking about for 2026 on there, but you get the idea. So let’s do it. Make a vision board for 2026 and manifest that success!