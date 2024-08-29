Ready to Become a WORLD CHAMPION?!

Sports bring people together. Y’all already know. Whether you’re cheering for the Spurs or crying about the Cowboys (sorry, fam), those communities are made up of fans of all kinds - all ages, all ethnicities, All ABILITIES.

That’s why Unified Sports are so important. What does it mean to PLAY UNIFIED for the Special Olympics?

Unified Sports means people with and without intellectual disabilities play together on the same team. It helps to breakdown stereotypes, increase the level of competition at events, and promotes sports inclusivity.

Frito & Katy have long been involved with SOTX. Katy’s been a coach and Unified Partner in both basketball and flag football for over a decade. In 2014, her team, The Aggie Bombers, was selected to represent the entire state at the Special Olympics National Games in New Jersey.

2014 SOTX Team Texas Flag Football National Games This was after our last game. We lost to the delegation from Louisiana in a real heartbreaker. We'd gone 6-1 for the week, and we still brought home SILVER to College Station!

2014 SOTX Team Texas Flag Football National Games Note the scores on these. TEXAS DOMINANCE!

Now, if time is sort of an issue, let us tell y’all about a one-day event that is guaranteed to still a) showcase the benefits of Unified Sports and b) make for an awesome way to spend a couple hours on a Friday...

CALLING ALL GOLFERS!

SOTX Unified Fore Joy San Antonio

The Unified Fore Joy ProAM is happening Friday, September 27th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Topgolf San Antonio. They’ll have 50 bays reserved for this event, and you won’t just be competing with locals.

The hope is to make this the largest day of inclusive golf in the WORLD! Scores will be shown on a virtual leaderboard and will represent teams from other states and even other countries. The Scottish are in this thing, y’all! They may have invented golf, but let’s make sure we keep that WORLD’S BEST title right here in the USA.

While there’s a competitive element to all this, you don’t have to be the next Tiger Woods to get involved. Just grab some friends or coworkers, get a team together, and start fundraising!

Jessica Lizardo, SOTX Executive Director for our region, stopped by to chat with Frito & Katy about this awesome inaugural event!

Click HERE to reserve your bay for the ProAM. You can also donate to the cause or learn about available sponsorships for your business.

