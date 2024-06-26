Patty Melt Sliders...Sort Of

Can Christi Cook

By Christi Brooks

Welcome to video #1 of me trying new recipes for my family. Apparently my family is quite bored of what we are having for dinner so I am trying a new recipe each week that is quick and easy and hopefully my family likes.

I got this recipe from TikTok and decided to try it because it’s a different spin on burgers. Plus, it’s something I can cook that isn’t on the grill. Don’t me wrong, this girl can grill but there are days I just don’t want to. It’s really hot and grilling outside in this heat is not fun.

What makes these little sliders different is that they are more like a patty melt because of the way you cook the bread. I will let the video do it’s work now.

Patty Melt Sliders Christi attempts Patty Melt Sliders

I’m going to keep a running tally on what the family likes and doesn’t like. They’re the pickiest eaters ever so this should be OH so much fun. Let me know in the comments if you try this and how your family liked it. If you have any recipes you want me to try, either comment on one of these videos or email them to me.

Patty Melt Sliders

Husband: Too Sweet but ok

Daughter 1: Pretty good

Daughter 2: No mom

Son: Bussin’ Bussin’ (teenager for good)

Ranger the Doodle: WOOF!



Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

