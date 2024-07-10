The ONLY Way to Celebrate National Kitten Day

Happy national kitten day to all who participate!

If you missed it this morning on Frito & Katy, Katy revealed one of her favorite YouTube videos of all time. She says it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face... And she’s not kitten.

Enjoy!

Wasn’t that... hiss-terical?

But seriously, if you live fur all things kittens and would like to get involved locally, you need to get with our friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! More than 1,000 kittens are at risk of being killed at the city shelter every year, but you can help save them.

SAPA is always looking for Whisker Warriors to assist with orphaned neonatal and older kittens. Fostering is always a great option, and they have all ages of cats from your baby bottle feeders to seniors available. Fill out an application here or get in touch with the group here.

If you’re unable to open up your home but you’d like to open up your heart, you can also make a donation to help cover the costs of formula, medications, or other associated needs that might pop up to keep this fragile population alive.

