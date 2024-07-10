The ONLY Way to Celebrate National Kitten Day

Meow You’re Talking!

National Kitten Day

By Katy and Frito

Happy national kitten day to all who participate!

If you missed it this morning on Frito & Katy, Katy revealed one of her favorite YouTube videos of all time. She says it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face... And she’s not kitten.

Enjoy!

Wasn’t that... hiss-terical?

But seriously, if you live fur all things kittens and would like to get involved locally, you need to get with our friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! More than 1,000 kittens are at risk of being killed at the city shelter every year, but you can help save them.

SAPA is always looking for Whisker Warriors to assist with orphaned neonatal and older kittens. Fostering is always a great option, and they have all ages of cats from your baby bottle feeders to seniors available. Fill out an application here or get in touch with the group here.

If you’re unable to open up your home but you’d like to open up your heart, you can also make a donation to help cover the costs of formula, medications, or other associated needs that might pop up to keep this fragile population alive.

It’s meow or never!




0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!