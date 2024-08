Final day of competition PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Simone Biles of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

When you look at the medal count ranking online Team USA is not in 1st place even though we have the most medals. This has been driving me crazy the last week. Plus a lot of gold medals that are a lock for us aren’t awarded until later in the games. Olympics and the world know USA is coming in first overall. Rank it by most medals!