New Randy Travis Album?!?!

Randy Travis posted a video of him in the studio playing the beginning of a song. No words...just instrumental...and everyone in country music is losing their minds? Is it just Randy? Does he have features? Is it like a Brooks and Dunn style reboot album or a tribute like Hardy did with his Difftape honoring Joe Diffe?

And is Cody Johnson on this thing?

From what I’ve read he’s had a bunch of songs he’s been sitting on for years and they will soon be released. Maybe they have been been reimagined with additional voices like Cody, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Cole Swindle etc...They have all left comments on his post. Would love to hear new (but recorded back in the day) Randy Travis now that there is a place for that more traditional sound on country radio!

Also, remember when Randy was on Hey Arnold?!?! Banger 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



