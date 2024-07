Koe Wetzel has been a Texas staple but isn’t a regular on Country Radio. That may be changing! New album 9 Lives is out now! Sweet Dreams and High Road are both radio friendly.

Here is another good one after first listen!

Koe Wetzel was a “must play” artist when we launched Texas Made in 2022 and now we have more music we can play! Real Texans support each other 🤝

Excited to see where Koe goes from here! Hopefully we can get him on the podcast soon!