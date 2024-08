StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Sometimes it’s easy to predict who Morgan will walkout with. But it’s getting to a point where it could be anybody, anywhere. Tom Brady and Mike Tyson were the latest! But who is it going to be when he goes oversees?!?!

Morgan Walkout: Who's Next? Morgan Wallen did his famous walkout with Tom Brady & Mike Tyson in Vegas.