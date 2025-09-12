Let’s Rodeo San Antonio...Round 2

The second round of rodeo performers have been announced. Tickets on sale now!

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo must want us to get REALLY excited for February. Even if that isn’t their plan that’s what they’re doing. The second round of entertainers have been released and it’s a doozy!

Rodeo Round 2

Hank Williams Jr . – Friday, February 13 at 7:00 PM

. – Friday, February 13 at 7:00 PM Hudson Westbrook – Tuesday, February 17 at 7:00 PM

– Tuesday, February 17 at 7:00 PM Robert Earl Keen – ( Ranch Rodeo ) Thursday, February 19 at 7:00 PM

– ( ) Thursday, February 19 at 7:00 PM Ludacris (PRCA Rodeo Semi Finals)– Friday, February 27 at 7:00 PM

Previously announced

Ty Myers – Saturday, February 14 at 12:00 PM (noon)

– Saturday, February 14 at 12:00 PM (noon) Shenandoah (Retro Rodeo Night) – Monday, February 16 at 7:00 PM

– Monday, February 16 at 7:00 PM Miranda Lambert – Wednesday, February 18 at 7:00 PM

– Wednesday, February 18 at 7:00 PM Shane Smith & The Saints (Rodeo Finals) – Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 PM

Tickets are available now at sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com. As your RODEO RADIO STATION you know we will have tons of tickets to pass on to you!