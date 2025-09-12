Let’s Rodeo San Antonio...Round 2

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo must want us to get REALLY excited for February. Even if that isn’t their plan that’s what they’re doing. The second round of entertainers have been released and it’s a doozy!
Rodeo Round 2
- Hank Williams Jr. – Friday, February 13 at 7:00 PM
- Hudson Westbrook – Tuesday, February 17 at 7:00 PM
- Robert Earl Keen – (Ranch Rodeo) Thursday, February 19 at 7:00 PM
- Ludacris (PRCA Rodeo Semi Finals)– Friday, February 27 at 7:00 PM
Previously announced
- Ty Myers – Saturday, February 14 at 12:00 PM (noon)
- Shenandoah (Retro Rodeo Night) – Monday, February 16 at 7:00 PM
- Miranda Lambert – Wednesday, February 18 at 7:00 PM
- Shane Smith & The Saints (Rodeo Finals) – Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 PM
Tickets are available now at sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com. As your RODEO RADIO STATION you know we will have tons of tickets to pass on to you!