Know Before You Go: The King at Kyle

George Strait - June 15, 2024 The first ever concert at Kyle Field in College Station, TX - ALL TEXAN LINE UP: George Strait, Parker McCollum, Catie Offerman, Saturday, June 15, 2024

Well it’s finally here and (assuming you have tickets) this might be your first trip to College Station or Kyle Field.

Here’s some answers to frequently asked questions about the show:

*Doors open at 4pmThe show will begin at 6 pm with Catie Offerman opening the night followed by Parker McCollum at 7:15 pm. George Strait is set to take the stage at 9:15 pm.

*There will be a small Fan Zone going on in the Northeast corner of the Plaza at Kyle Field with concert merchandise. Tailgating is also allowed in Aggie Park.

*Campus parking lots will be open starting at noon on Saturday with tailgating and pre-show festivities in the plaza from 2:30 to 6:30 pm. No on-campus shuttles will be running but free shuttle buses will be available in Downtown Bryan. Service runs 3 hours before the concert and 1 hour after the concert with service provided throughout the event.

*Only 1 clear, unopened plastic water bottle up to 1 gallon in size allowed to be brought inside stadium.

Want the FULL LIST of FAQ’s including what you can/can’t bring into the stadium? CLICK HERE

Want more info about Tailgating? CLICK HERE

Want a link to the site to purchase on campus parking? CLICK HERE

Want more info on the shuttle from downtown Bryan? CLICK HERE

