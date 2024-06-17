The King at Kyle is now The KING of Concerts!

The only thing I can think to say is WHOOP! George Strait played for 110,905 fans at Kyle Field on Saturday night. It was AMAZING! I think the only bad thing I can say about the show was more about Kyle Field not being ready, but even that wasn’t terrible.

Hopefully the Aggies learned something about where to put the merch and floor wristband pickup after this weekend. It caused a major traffic jam of people where they had it set up last weekend. I was stuck in that traffic jam for 30 minutes and it wasn’t very comfortable and a little scary but I lived. Also, I think someone underestimated the amount of beverages and food country fans can consume. Behind my section, they ran out FAST! Even so, no one seemed to be really bothered. There was plenty of water which was key.

Kyle Field Before George

Now for the show itself...

Catie Offerman started the night off strong. She’s a Texas girl through and through and you could tell how much this show meant to her. Catie had opened for George before, but not on this scale. The crowd quickly fell in love with our New Braunfels native. I have no pictured from Catie’s performance because this is when I was stuck in the sea of merch people.

Home of the 12th Man The King taking up residency at The Home of the 12th Man

Then of course came Parker McCollum. It was already a big day but throw the fact that it was Parker’s birthday and you can say it was pretty freaking special. Frito said it on Saturday and I will say it again, Parker went from playing The Tap in College Station to playing Kyle Field! I’m going to spare you the video of when Parker played Hell Of A Year because I’m basically screaming it, but here’s Burn It Down.

Parker McCollum burning it down at Kyle Field Parker McCollum part of George Strait's record setting night at Kyle Field

Parker also loves To Be Loved By You!

To Be Loved By You Parker McCollum playing "To Be Loved By You" at Kyle Field

Needless to say I got a little teary eyed seeing our boy Parker up there in front of a record breaking crowd. Parker holds a special little place in my heart because he was part of my first 8 Man Jam here at Y100. I was so happy for him.

Parker was the perfect pre-cursor to the main event...The ONE AND ONLY KING OF COUNTRY MUSIC!

Stars On The Water George Strait opens the show with "Stars On The Water"

Do you know how BAD I wanted to line dance to this? I think my whole row did!

George jumped into it fast with Stars On The Water and Run. Then the moment I personally was waiting for, The Fireman. I don’t know what it is about this song from George but I just LOVE it!

The Fireman

There is one thing you can always count on at a George Strait show...TWO STEPPIN’!

Two Steppin' In Kyle Field

George sang hit after hit and threw in a few new ones along the way. It was extremely cool to hear all of Kyle Field singing every word to every song. Side note proud parenting moment, my daughters ages 17 and 15 knew every song to every George song. Proud mom right here.

I feel bad for those that left after George played Unwound, because SURPRISE it wasn’t over, and I knew it! George is never done until he rides away...

The Cowboy Rides Away

It was a historic night and I’m so happy that we were able to send a ton of you to this show, and I got to be there to enjoy it with you. Not gonna lie, when we passed The Century Tree when walking from our hotel to Kyle Field, I wish it could have followed us all the way to our seats.

The Century Tree











