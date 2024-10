Someone tell Katy Halloween is supposed to be SCARY!

When you’re decorating for the holiday, are you team blood and gore? If the kid’s ain’t cryin’, you ain’t tryin’?

Or, are you more like Katy... and put up... whatever this is.

Katy Halloween Decor

Seriously? What in the Pottery Barn HELL? I thought she LIKED Halloween.

Katy's Halloween Decor (Y100 Only)

Anyone have any severed limbs or entrails to spare? We don’t ask questions... and I think she might need some help here...

Katy’s alone on this, RIGHT?