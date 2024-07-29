Jelly Roll...the Master of Cover Songs

Jelly Roll with Christi Brooks Christi Brooks had a chance to say hey to Jelly Roll at the Morgan Wallen show in Arlington.

By Christi Brooks

I was super lucky to be able to head to Alington last week to see our friends Nate Smith, Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen. All three put on an awesome show but this was one of my favorite parts.

Jelly Roll Master of the Cover Songs

I know what you’re going to say...that was not me singing. LOL. I was around a BUNCH of people who had partaken in quite a bit of adult beverages by this point. The doors were at like 4:30, guess what people did that WHOLE time!

Back to Jelly...I found out after he performed that Jelly did not feel great on Thursday. You sure couldn’t tell. He really has so much fun when he’s on stage. I have said it a million times, I LOVE this guy. I love his energy and everything he brings to country music. He is such a positive light and a REALLY REALLY great human being. He will be here in San Antonio on September 11th. Wonder what covers he will do then? We shall see.

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

