It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

No. I’m not talking about Christmas...it’s HOMECOMING SEASON! Which means it’s mum season. Ahhhh, the time honored tradition of wearing a giant corsage on your chest or arm to celebrate your home town team. Now, this is only done here in the South, and I know this because I have a friend in Chicago that regularly sends me texts asking for pictures of this ridiculousness. “They don’t do this up here!” is what I get from her.

Personally I love it, but I’m also a crafty person and started making mums for my girls when they were teeny tiny.

Notice they are almost as big as they are.

So let’s see those homecoming mums! Let’s brag on your hard work! Let’s honor your home team with everything but the kitchen sink. Let’s display your love for your team and make those that live up North jealous! Feel free to text your pictures to 877-470-5299 and we will share them here.

