The Frito & Katy Christmas Card IS HERE!

The Frito & Katy show Christmas card for 2024 has officially arrived!

Give it up for our amazing artist, Jackson, for submitting his Grinch for consideration:

Frito & Katy Show Christmas Card 2024

Isn’t he talented? He’s not even 13!

We used his awesome image as inspiration to create this WHO-larious card for 2024. Wouldn’t it look great on your mantel?

Frito & Katy Christmas Card 2024

Get your Frito & Katy Christmas card before it’s too late! Just email Katy HERE with your address.