See Something, SAY SOMETHING

Welcome to our new web series, $%@& I Saw This Morning!

Ever see something CRAZY on your way into work?! Maybe you want to call someone, but it’s 4 am, and WHO THE HECK IS EVEN AWAKE?

We are, friend. WE ARE. Read on to find out how your story could be featured next!

This morning, Tuesday, September 17, as I was pulling into our parking garage at the studios, it literally RAINED racoons like a dang plague. Y’all, not one, not two, but FOUR... FOUR racoons jumped onto the hood of my car. I don’t know if they fell from the top or saw me coming and defied all laws of gravity and professional sportsmen to hurdle themselves onto a moving SUV, but MAN, I was spooked.

I didn’t catch them in the act, but I did get them as they were scurrying away.

KCYY Racoons 1 Rascally Raccoons

Look at these little skamps!

KCYY Racoons 2 Rascally Raccoons

I kind of... want to name them?

And I know, I know, you’re only counting 3. One especially rascally raccoon turned tail and fled in the opposite direction.

KCYY Raccoons 3 Rascally Raccoons





So, what’s your story? Tell us your tale or share your blurry photos. I’ll bet you saw the Chupacabra too!

Edited to add: Turns out, I don’t know a lot about raccoons... or basketball players. My apologies to both!