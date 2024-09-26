Frito Thinks He’s Got a Crap Personality... Do You?

Frito's Personality Sucks

By Katy

Hmmmm.... Do I think Frito’s got a crap personality? Also YES!

LOL. KIDDING!

We should preface this by saying that despite attempting to make a case for any one of these, there is actually no consensus on what would be the “best” personality.

Frito got MEDIATOR and I got DEFENDER. I believe the results to be a pretty accurate reflection of us, but as you now know, Frito was pretty bummed that he didn’t land COMMANDER or something instead. He was also really hung up on that dang deer picture...

If you’re looking for a little introspection today, here’s the website we used. Don’t try and change or fix your answers to get a “better result” on these tests. The real outcomes are fascinating and insightful if you give it a fair shake.

Speaking of results, once you get yours, just clear your browsing history for the last day or so, and you’ll be able to read more into your type without having to log in or pay for them. #lifehack

What type of personality are YOU?


If you’re interested in the paid test that our friend, Aaron, mentioned, you can find that one here. FULL DISCLOSURE: We’ve not yet attempted that one. Frito can’t handle any more bad news today.


