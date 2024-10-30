Frito and Katy’s IN THE WILD!

Have you seen any?

frito and katys

By Frito

If there’s one thing we love about handing out the Frito and Katy’s, it’s that it gives us a chance to shine the spotlight on the best of the best in San Antonio that never get saluted as the best.

A close second is seeing the plaques proudly displayed around town. Sometimes we spot them, sometimes you do and send them to us.

Examples:

Frito and Katy ran into this beauty at lunch:

Spotted at Chuy's on 281 The best of the best in queso!

This one was emailed to us by one of you who was hitting up Whiskey Cake in La Cantera:

Spotted at Whiskey Cake! Two for one!

Have you encountered any Frito and Katy’s in the wild? If you do, snap a picture and send it to us HERE.

