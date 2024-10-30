If there’s one thing we love about handing out the Frito and Katy’s, it’s that it gives us a chance to shine the spotlight on the best of the best in San Antonio that never get saluted as the best.
A close second is seeing the plaques proudly displayed around town. Sometimes we spot them, sometimes you do and send them to us.
Examples:
Frito and Katy ran into this beauty at lunch:
This one was emailed to us by one of you who was hitting up Whiskey Cake in La Cantera:
Have you encountered any Frito and Katy’s in the wild? If you do, snap a picture and send it to us HERE.