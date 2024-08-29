The First Frito & Katy TRADIO Success!

We are always giving YOU things on Y100 from concert tickets to local events, but what might you give US to get to some of these things?

That’s the idea behind TRADIO. All you have to do is make us an offer. If we accept your item, you win! It doesn’t have to be big or expensive. You just have to sell it!

Our first round of play was nearly ruined due to broken phone lines until our friend Jason reached out via email to bargain with something pretty amazing.

Check out our “unboxing video” below:

Tradio Pays Off Frito & Katy get an amazing deal from their first Tradio! (Y100)

The pen is made from acrylic and turned on a lathe. It’s then polished to create that glorious item you see above. The ink is also replaceable!!

Sadly, we checked with Jason, and he does not sell these. He makes them and gives them away as gifts to friends and family. He also makes bottle stoppers, toothpick holders, pizza cutters, coffee scoops, and honey wands. An awesome pen from an awesome guy. Katy’s even signed off on it (and you know how she is about pens...).

Stay tuned for the next round of TRADIO to peddle us your wares or.... your trash. Anything goes in TRADIO!