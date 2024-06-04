Fates From Your Favorite Dates - Pete & Joanie

We know that Second Date Update often ends with a cliffhanger. As our daters are working through their issues, and we’re talking them through with y’all, there’s always that question of WILL THEY or WON’T THEY.

Believe us when we say we understand your frustration when you don’t hear about the fates from your favorite dates. As you can imagine, after their radio debut, it’s often difficult to get some people back on the air (hell, sometimes it’s hard enough to get them the FIRST time). We are ignored, blocked, and called all sorts of nasty names in the pursuit of answers.

But, we’ll continue to do it for you! We’ll chronicle our successes... that will most likely be failures... right here on the blog.

In what can only be described as a miracle, we actually got an answer straight away from our daters today.

If ya missed it: Pete got a little ahead of himself and proclaimed his love for Joanie after just 20 days. Joanie was more than a little freaked out and told him that’s the sort of thing he needs to keep to himself! We convinced her to consider giving him another chance while we opened the phone lines. Surely, this has happened before, right?

The majority of our callers admitted to either doing this themselves after less than a month of dating someone or having it done to them in a similar time frame. Many went on to reveal they’d been happily married for 15 years or more!





SO, WHAT’S THE VERDICT?

They Won't

It was actually PETE who decided not to pursue another date with Joanie. He decided that because she seemed so closed off to the idea of loving him now, he wasn’t sure she’d ever come around. He withdrew the offer.





WHAT DO YOU THINK?





