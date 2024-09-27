Fates From Your Favorite Dates - Mel & Kylie UPDATE

Second Date Update often ends on a cliffhanger. As our daters are working through their issues (and we’re talking about them in excruciating detail live on the radio), there’s always that question of WILL THEY or WON’T THEY?!

We know it’s frustrating to be left in the dark and not know the ultimate decision. We need the fates from our favorite dates!

As you can imagine though, after their radio debut, it’s difficult to get some people back on the phone (hell, sometimes it’s hard enough to get them the FIRST time.. We are ignored, blocked, and called all sorts of nasty names in the pursuit of ANSWERS, but we will not be deterred!

We’ll continue to investigate to the best of our ability until we’ve exhausted all options or been hit with a restraining order!

We’ll chronicle our successes... that will most likely be failures... right here on the blog.





If ya missed it: Kylie was in for quite a surprise (weren’t we all?!) when she realized the REAL reason Mel had been tailing her recently. He wasn’t exactly a mutual friend, but he was hired by someone she knows all too well... Can these two overcome this bizarre turn of events? Will love prevail?! And, maybe, most importantly, is Mel bad at his job?









SO, WHAT’S THE VERDICT?





SDU UPDATE: THEY WILL Mel & Kylie have agreed to the second date! #COUNTIT

Mel was able to prove that he did end the contract with Kylie’s ex prior to their first date. After her initial shock wore off, Kylie realized there was a reason she was always so drawn to him when he was around, and she wants to pursue that. The weekend after their episode, they even met up for coffee to talk things out.

Look at these cuties!

Second Daters: Kylie & Mel True love... and anonymity.





We’re currently getting them all set up for their next date, and we wish them all the best!





WHAT DO YOU THINK?





