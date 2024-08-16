Ever Wanted to Bowl With Celebs?

If so, this is the event for you!

The Salvation Army is hosting their 7th annual Celebrity Bowl on Monday, September 9.

Mingle with local and international celebrities at Main Event while enjoying great food and raising critical funds for The Salvation Army’s Emergency Family Shelter program. The shelter provides immediate, short-term housing for women and children experiencing homelessness. It is the only Emergency Shelter program in Bexar County that is able to house a complete family. Right now, they have over 70 kids. They need your help!

Some of the celebs for this year’s event include Nicholas Gonzalez, Frank Harris, Thunder Rosa, and Dallas Dupree Young from “Cobra Kai”!

The Salvation Army is still in need of bowlers.

Click HERE to see how you and your business can get involved and help fight homelessness in San Antonio!







