Drive to Inspire with REMAX & CMN

Fernando and Frankee came in to talk to Frito & Katy about REMAX’s 19th Annual Golf Classic with CMN benefitting Christus Children’s Hospital.

CMN REMAX Golf Tournament San Antonio

Looking for an excuse to get out on the green? The event is Thursday, October 3 out at SilverHorn Golf Club, so there’s still a little time to get in on the action!

Remember, all proceeds go towards our local children’s hospital.

Check out the information to donate, sponsor, or grab a tee time.

CMN Golf Classic Info

Not a golfer? Vendor spots are still available! Showcase your business or group on the course during the tournament.

Find out more, plus check out other ways REMAX and our local realtors are helping children in our community below!

Questions? Reach out to Fernando Trevino HERE or Frankee Chapa HERE.



