Drive to Inspire with REMAX & CMN

CMN Golf Tournament SA 24

By Katy and Frito

Fernando and Frankee came in to talk to Frito & Katy about REMAX’s 19th Annual Golf Classic with CMN benefitting Christus Children’s Hospital.

CMN REMAX Golf Tournament San Antonio

Looking for an excuse to get out on the green? The event is Thursday, October 3 out at SilverHorn Golf Club, so there’s still a little time to get in on the action!

Remember, all proceeds go towards our local children’s hospital.

Check out the information to donate, sponsor, or grab a tee time.

CMN Golf Classic Info

Not a golfer? Vendor spots are still available! Showcase your business or group on the course during the tournament.

Find out more, plus check out other ways REMAX and our local realtors are helping children in our community below!

Questions? Reach out to Fernando Trevino HERE or Frankee Chapa HERE.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!