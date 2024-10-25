Drew Baldridge Coming to the 2024 Y100 8 Man Jam Drew Baldridge is oming to the 2024 Y100 8 Man Jam, November 24, 2024! (Y100 Only)

Born in Patoka, Illinois on July 29, 1991, Drew began performing in local talent contests as a teen before moving to Nashville at 18 to pursue a career in country music.

He release a pair of EPs in 2014 and 2015, and then the single “Dance with Ya”, which became his first charting radio song! His first full studio album, Dirt on Us, was released on June 10, 2016.

His second album, Country Born, came out September 30, 2022.

Drew‘s first release on his own label, Lyric Ridge, “She‘s Somebody’s Daughter”, which became a viral hit, leading to Drew’s first top-40 hit on the Billboard Country Charts.

