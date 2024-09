76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jelly Roll attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

If you told us Jelly Roll was on the Emmys we might have watched. Turns out there’s a controversy online asking if his song choice during the “In Memorium” segment was disrespectful. You can check it out below.

Jelly Roll sings "I Am Not Okay" in tribute to the television family members we've lost at the 2024 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ec9sdwNWra — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2024

What do you think? Should he have gone with another song choice?