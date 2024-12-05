Day 5 of Christi’s Christmas Movie Advent Calendar

Counting down to Christmas Day using Christi’s favorite holiday movies Advent calendar style. I warned you when I started this that there would be some obscure ones. I bet some you have never seen. I can pretty much guarantee that there are only a few of you that MAY have seen this next one.

December 5

I feel like I need to give you some history. When I was little, I was pretty serious about dance. Ballet, tap, jazz, pointe, you name it...I did it. I always dreamed of being on Broadway one day. Then volleyball walked into my life and I never looked back. Bye-bye pointe shoes. My mom fed my love for Broadway and all things dance by always having movies around that I would appreciate. Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Oklahoma just to name a few. Mikhail Baryshnikov was a ballet GOD as far as I was concerned and my mom found this movie and I have LOVED it forever. Two of the most amazing ballet dancers ever dancing the leads in The Nutcracker.

If you have ever seen The Nutcracker, you HAVE to watch this movie. It really is the most beautiful I have ever seen. If you don’t appreciate the art of ballet I get it, but it’s a classic story told in the most perfect way.

I still have my pointe shoes, I wonder if I could still stand on them?