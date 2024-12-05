Day 5 of Christi’s Christmas Movie Advent Calendar

Day 5 of Christmas Movies Counting down Christi's favorite Christmas movies
By Christi Brooks

Counting down to Christmas Day using Christi’s favorite holiday movies Advent calendar style. I warned you when I started this that there would be some obscure ones. I bet some you have never seen. I can pretty much guarantee that there are only a few of you that MAY have seen this next one.

December 5

I feel like I need to give you some history. When I was little, I was pretty serious about dance. Ballet, tap, jazz, pointe, you name it...I did it. I always dreamed of being on Broadway one day. Then volleyball walked into my life and I never looked back. Bye-bye pointe shoes. My mom fed my love for Broadway and all things dance by always having movies around that I would appreciate. Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Oklahoma just to name a few. Mikhail Baryshnikov was a ballet GOD as far as I was concerned and my mom found this movie and I have LOVED it forever. Two of the most amazing ballet dancers ever dancing the leads in The Nutcracker.

If you have ever seen The Nutcracker, you HAVE to watch this movie. It really is the most beautiful I have ever seen. If you don’t appreciate the art of ballet I get it, but it’s a classic story told in the most perfect way.

I still have my pointe shoes, I wonder if I could still stand on them?

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!